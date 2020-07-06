WTO Members Press Japan On Security, Food Restrictions

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT) -- World Trade Organization members pressed the Japanese government to soften a number of its trade barriers Monday, with Tokyo catching heat for its agricultural policies and national security restrictions. During a regular assessment of Japan's trade regime, a number of delegations praised Tokyo for its participation in the global trading system but homed in on a specific set of policies that have frustrated foreign producers. Agriculture was a running theme at the meeting, with the U.S., European Union and China all criticizing various hurdles. Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Dennis Shea referenced the partial trade deal the Trump administration struck with Japan,...

