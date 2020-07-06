FDA Rips Big Tobacco's 'Astounding' Attack On New Warnings

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is scorching a legal challenge from major tobacco companies over new visual warnings on cigarette packages and advertisements, telling a Texas federal judge that the lawsuit blithely downplays concerns about lesser-known smoking risks, such as amputations. In an 88-page motion for summary judgment, the FDA late Thursday aggressively defended the visually striking images, such as feet with missing toes, that it wants to slap on cigarette packs and ads starting in October 2021. Some of the motion's strongest criticism focused on contentions from cigarette manufacturers that the graphic warnings won't benefit public health much because...

