Twitter Nears Win In Suit Challenging Its Trump Tweet Policy

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A California judge said Monday the Communications Decency Act likely shields Twitter from a lawsuit demanding that the company apply its policies uniformly to the president's tweets, reasoning that Twitter didn't write the tweets and its policy of nonenforcement falls within the traditional scope of a publisher protected by the CDA. During a hearing held via Zoom, San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Ethan P. Schulman said it seems "pretty clear" that the lawsuit brought by the nonprofit Constituents for Thoughtful Governance can't survive because Twitter's decisions to allow President Donald Trump's tweets to be posted on @realdonaldtrump without censoring them,...

