Hiscox Denies Liability In £8.8M Motor Claims Handling Suit

Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 8:52 PM BST) -- Hiscox Insurance Co. denied any liability Friday after being recently roped into an £8.8 million ($11 million) suit brought by two Danish insurance companies over allegedly substandard claims handling services provided by a now defunct broker and its subcontractors. After being dragged into the suit, the insurer sought to fight off claims insolvent Danish insurers Qudos Insurance A/S and Gefion Insurance A/S brought against Staveley Head Ltd. and subcontractor Proximo Ltd. and Proximo Legal Services Ltd. over their alleged mishandling of roughly 5,000 insurance claims between 2014 and 2017. Their High Court claim was amended in June to include Hiscox, which...

