MoFo Guides First SEC-Approved Fund Issuing Digital Tokens

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- California investment firm Arca, advised by Morrison & Foerster LLP, introduced its Arca U.S. Treasury Fund on Monday, which it says is the first ever U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission-registered closed-end fund to offer digital securities. The new product will combine innovative technology with the regulatory oversight of traditional finance, according to the company's statement. Investors in the fund will be purchasing digital tokens known as "ArCoin," built on the Ethereum blockchain, which will allow for smoother, faster, cheaper transactions and direct tracking, Arca said. "Our announcement today is a ground-breaking and transformative step toward the unification of traditional finance with...

