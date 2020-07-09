RSA Fights Claims It Delayed Info In Shareholder Suit

Law360, London (July 9, 2020, 5:33 PM BST) -- London-based insurer RSA has said its management team had no knowledge of the accounting irregularities at its Ireland outpost as it fought back against a suit brought by major investors seeking compensation for falls in the company's share price. Lawyers for RSA said that neither former group chief executive Simon Lee, managing director Paul Donaldson or chief accountant Chris Rash knew that the Irish unit was under-reserving for claims and therefore could not have "dishonestly delayed the publication of any information," that would have shed light on the scandal before 2013. The group of 65 shareholders, which include asset manager Allianz...

