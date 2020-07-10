How New Fla. Real Estate Remedies May Benefit Lenders

By Gary Freedman, Frank Terzo and Daniel Halperin

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Banking newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Gary Freedman Frank Terzo Daniel Halperin

Collecting receivership property;

Operating a business comprised of receivership property;

Incurring unsecured debt and paying expenses in the ordinary course of business; and

Asserting a right or claim of the owner relating to receivership property.[16]

Incur debt for the use of receivership property outside ordinary business;

Improve receivership property;

Use or transfer receivership property outside the ordinary course;

Adopt or reject an executory contract of the owner; and

Distribute receivership property.[17]

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.