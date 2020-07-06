Top Dems Demand More Time For Input On Fiduciary Rule

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers have urged the U.S. Department of Labor not to limit the public to just 30 days to comment on its recently-announced fiduciary rule, saying that the middle of a pandemic wasn't the time for the agency to "arbitrarily and unfairly rush through this process." In their July 2 letter, Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Representative Bobby Scott, D-Va., said that the 30-day comment period was "an insufficient time for the American public to review and respond to a complex, 123-page proposed rule." The rule was proposed by the DOL at the end of June. The agency had a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS