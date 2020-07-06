Tribal Sovereignty Not Violated By Fed. Court, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday upheld a ruling that a Blackfeet Nation member can be prevented from living in the Montana town where the tribe's headquarters are located as a term of his release for drug offenses, saying that condition didn't infringe on the tribe's sovereignty. James Cleveland Many White Horses had asked the circuit court to overturn a district court's decision to forbid him from living in Browning, Montana, or visiting the town without the permission of his probation officer after he'd violated his probation there several times. The enrolled Blackfeet member claimed the condition was akin to an illegal...

