8th Circ. Adopts Supreme Court's Broad Title VII Standard

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday officially scrapped its longstanding precedent that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act doesn't bar discrimination against gay workers to square with the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision last month that the federal workplace protections cover sexual orientation and gender identity bias. In a short, published opinion, the Eighth Circuit said its 1989 precedential ruling in Williamson v. A.G. Edwards & Sons Inc. — in which the circuit held that Title VII does not prohibit discrimination against homosexuals — "is no longer good law" in light of the high court's decision last month in Bostock v. Clayton County. In Bostock,...

