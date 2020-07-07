Surge Of Interest Expected For PTAB Fast-Track Program

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A new Patent Trial and Appeal Board pilot program to resolve some appeals of rejected patent applications within six months will likely draw fervent interest from applicants and could be a "game changer" for companies aiming to secure patents quickly, attorneys say. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office announced the Fast-Track Appeals Pilot Program last week, saying the PTAB will expedite decisions in 125 cases per quarter for applicants who pay a $400 fee. Appeals of rejected patent applications currently take about 15 months on average, the office said. The possibility of receiving a patent as many as nine months faster...

