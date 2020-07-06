Calif. Entrepreneur Says Canadian Pot Giant Cheated Him

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A California entrepreneur has accused a Canadian marijuana company of using him as a front man in its Golden State dealings for years while swindling him of promised compensation for his numerous roles. Matt Longo alleged in a complaint filed on Thursday in Los Angeles state court that the trouble began when Toronto-based Captor Capital Corp. and a host of affiliated entities pulled a "bait-and-switch" in the stock purchase of his marijuana extraction lab Mellow Extracts LLC, ultimately rewarding Longo shares worth roughly one-third of the 1.5 million Canadian dollars ($1.1 million) he had agreed to. Furthermore, Longo alleged that Captor...

