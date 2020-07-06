Generics' Bid To Limit IP Loss 'Makes No Sense,' Judge Says

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday extended his finding that generic-drug makers infringed valid claims for patents covering Teva's cancer drug Bendeka to dozens of untried patent claims, saying pretrial agreements to do so applied no matter which side won. Apotex Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Mylan Laboratories and Slayback Pharma had argued that they only stipulated to apply rulings of noninfringement and invalidity broadly, and that findings of infringement and validity must be limited to what was tried. But U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly said that "makes no sense," as granting Teva a declaration of infringement automatically means that the generic companies would lose...

