Kombucha Maker Wants Insurers To Cover False Ad Claims

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A kombucha maker for Trader Joe's Co. and Safeway Inc. is asking Nautilus Insurance Co. and Ohio Security Insurance Co. to fund its defense against a proposed class action and pay a settlement stemming from claims over false labeling of alcoholic sugar content in its kombucha in Colorado federal court. High Country Kombucha Inc. said Thursday that its insurers wrongfully denied paying for both its defense costs in a putative class suit over its kombucha made for Safeway and a $325,000 settlement fee from claims against its drinks sold at Trader Joe's. High Country argued that consumers from both stores experienced bodily injury and property damage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS