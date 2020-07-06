Broker, Firm Ordered To Pay CFTC $1.1M For Fake Trades

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois broker and his investment firm have agreed to pay $450,000 in fines and more than $700,000 in restitution to resolve claims from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that he defrauded a customer by engaging in unauthorized trading to benefit the firm and his own family members. The CFTC announced Monday it ordered Mark Miller and Foremost Trading LLC to pay civil monitoring penalties and suspended Miller from trading on any CFTC-designated exchange and all other CFTC-registered entities, as well as all commodity interests, for two years, according to the orders. "Customers need to be able to trust the professionals...

