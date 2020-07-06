Hogan Lovells Nabs Ex-Bristol Myers Squibb Associate GC

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells has hired Bristol Myers Squibb's former vice president and associate general counsel to join its litigation, arbitration and employment practice as a member of its life sciences and health care group, the firm said Monday. Jonathan Wasserman, who spent nearly 12 years as Bristol Myers Squibb's associate general counsel for litigation and government investigations, joins the firm's Washington, D.C., office. He pointed to his previous work with Hogan Lovells as a reason for making the move. "As a client, each time I worked with Hogan Lovells on a matter, I realized how much I liked working with lawyers from...

