Franklin Templeton Pays $325K SEC Fine Over ETF Losses

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Two Franklin Templeton advisers have agreed to pay a combined $325,000 in civil penalties to settle claims that they invested client investment vehicles too heavily into exchange-traded funds, then failed to reimburse losses tied to the investments and kept them from the client funds' boards, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. California-based Franklin Advisers Inc. and Toronto-based Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. purchased three ETFs that caused client funds to exceed the percentage thresholds warranted under securities laws, the SEC said in an order Thursday. Franklin Advisers then lost more than $2 million selling off one of the ETFs in an...

