EEOC Chair Eyes More Presuit Deals After Procedural Tweaks

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will test changes to its mediation and conciliation processes over the next six months aimed at resolving more workplace bias allegations before cases land in court — initiatives that are all the more "timely" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, EEOC Chair Janet Dhillon told Law360 in an exclusive interview. The EEOC on Tuesday officially unveiled details about two pilot programs that tweak various aspects of the agency's presuit processes in which parties can either mediate or settle charges of unlawful workplace behavior. The pilot programs will be implemented in each of the EEOC's nationwide network...

