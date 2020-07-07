Pilot May Get Back Pay Boost In American Airlines Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- American Airlines failed to promptly welcome back a pilot who took time off to serve in the Air Force Reserve, and an unanswered question about whether it offered him a position that was comparable to his old job may put the airline on the hook for additional back pay, the Fourth Circuit has ruled. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel on Monday upheld a lower court's ruling that the airline violated its obligation under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act to promptly reemploy Major General Thomas Harwood III when his tour concluded on Aug. 31, 2015. Although he...

