Gas Driller Drops Challenge To $7.9M Pa. Leaseholder Award

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 2:13 PM EDT) -- After reaching an apparent settlement in the case, a West Virginia natural gas driller agreed Monday to drop its efforts to challenge a nearly $7.9 million arbitration award handed to a group of landowners as part of a lease dispute with the company.

Northeast Natural Energy LLC and landowners filed a stipulation with a Pennsylvania federal judge to dismiss the company's lawsuit with prejudice in advance of a scheduled hearing later this week over whether the court has jurisdiction to confirm the award.

Terms of the apparent deal were not included in the filing, and attorneys for the parties did not...

