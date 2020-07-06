Travelers Says No Coverage In Denmark's $2B Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Co. of America on Monday asked a Kentucky federal court to declare it need not defend a family of financial service advisers implicated in a $2.1 billion scheme to defraud the Kingdom of Denmark, saying its policy with the family does not cover criminal actions, but does cover bodily injury or property damage. The complaint cites 15 lawsuits in the Southern District of New York in which Denmark's tax authority, Skatteforvaltningen, or SKAT, says that the Tew family and Tew LP participated in the alleged scheme by providing financial services to others involved and helping them to make false...

