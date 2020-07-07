Bull Semen Co. Wants $5M In Fees From Antitrust Trial Win

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin bull semen producer ABS Global Inc. asked a federal judge to award it $5 million in legal fees for winning an antitrust claim against a semen processor for monopolizing the U.S. market for sorting semen by sex, asking the judge to also slash millions in patent royalty damages. In September, a federal jury found that ABS — which originally brought the suit on claims that ST was keeping others out of the market — infringed intellectual property belonging to semen sorting and processing company Inguran Inc., also known as Sexing Technologies, ST or Cytonome/ST. ST was awarded $8.5 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS