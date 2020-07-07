SEC Settles With Rabbi For Bilking Jewish Investors Of $10M

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a judgment against Rabbi Zvi Feiner and his two companies for allegedly conning at least 62 investors in Chicago's Orthodox Jewish community out of more than $10 million, including $1 million from an 86-year-old Holocaust survivor. Feiner will pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest, and he is permanently enjoined from future violations of securities laws, according to the judgment from District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. Feiner, his associate Erez Baver and their companies will also pay unspecified civil penalties that a judge will determine at a later date, the judgment said. Feiner...

