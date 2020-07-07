Feds Look To Ax Green Group's Grizzly Recovery Plan Claims

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged a Montana federal judge to reject the Center for Biological Diversity's early win bid and instead throw out its suit over the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's alleged failure to update a federal recovery plan for grizzly bears, arguing that the plan is up to the agency's discretion. The federal government said Monday the nonprofit's claims should be dismissed because it lacks standing and fails to show how exactly alleged deficiencies in the 1993 Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan are responsible for its claimed injuries such as impaired chances of observing grizzlies in recovery zones and potential habitat. ...

