Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Coach Fights Report Backing Univ. Of Miami In Buyout Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Former University of Miami head football coach Al Golden has told a Florida federal judge that a magistrate's recommendation for a judgment in favor of the university in his suit over separation pay did not properly weigh the parties' competing interpretations of his contract.

In a written objection Monday, Golden urged U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles to reject U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis' conclusion that the district court should grant the university summary judgment in Golden's 2018 suit, in which he claims he was owed a $6 million buyout after being fired in 2015, not the $2 million he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!