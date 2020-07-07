Ex-Coach Fights Report Backing Univ. Of Miami In Buyout Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Former University of Miami head football coach Al Golden has told a Florida federal judge that a magistrate's recommendation for a judgment in favor of the university in his suit over separation pay did not properly weigh the parties' competing interpretations of his contract. In a written objection Monday, Golden urged U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles to reject U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis' conclusion that the district court should grant the university summary judgment in Golden's 2018 suit, in which he claims he was owed a $6 million buyout after being fired in 2015, not the $2 million he...

