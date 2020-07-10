Let's Create An Ethical Obligation For Attys To Fight Racism

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The protests and demonstrations arising from the murder of George Floyd and so many others — Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, in just recent weeks — opened the world's eyes to the extent of systemic racism here in the U.S. and beyond. All of us in the legal profession — a profession uniquely positioned to advance equal justice for all — should find it is unconscionable that society permits racism and its accompanying inequities to continue to plague our country as virulently as COVID-19. Yet, despite our roles as practitioners, judges, legislators, and civic and community leaders, the legal...

