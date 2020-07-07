Conduct Board Says Pa. Judge's Acts Not Too Old To Punish

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's Judicial Conduct Board said complaints against a Court of Common Pleas judge, including for allegedly jailing a woman without representation, were not too stale to continue, and opposed efforts to either dismiss the disciplinary case or put the judge in a "diversion program." The board responsible for investigating and prosecuting allegations of judicial misconduct argued that the "doctrine of laches," which bars claims that were ignored or neglected for too long, does not preclude the claims against President Judge Farley Toothman, including allegations that he improperly jailed a woman for a month in 2017 because she accused his law clerk of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS