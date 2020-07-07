PE-Led Investor Group Forms $3.5B Data Centers Partnership

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:03 AM EDT) -- Vantage Data Centers on Tuesday agreed to the formation of a $3.5 billion partnership with an investor group led by private equity firm Colony Capital that will focus on expanding Vantage's portfolio of hyperscale data centers across North America and Europe. The deal calls for the Colony-led group to plug $1.2 billion into Vantage's portfolio of assets, which includes 12 stabilized North American data centers throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to a statement. The current Vantage management team will continue to operate the assets, which together span more than 1.4 million gross square feet and have 150 megawatts of IT...

