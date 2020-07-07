Hungarian Bank Shareholders Lose Restructuring Challenge

Law360, London (July 7, 2020, 6:57 PM BST) -- The European Court of Human Rights dismissed a claim Tuesday brought by hundreds of shareholders in banks controlled by the Hungarian state complaining that reforms to financial legislation had restricted their right to influence policy. The European court said that there was nothing to indicate that the 237 applicants' rights as individual shareholders had been "adversely affected" by a 2013 law change which forced Kinizsi Bank Zrt and Mohácsi Takarék Bank Zrt into a scheme designed to control the credit institutions sector in Hungary. The shareholders complained that the new legislation restricted their right to influence the operation of the banks,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS