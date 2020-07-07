Data Giant Palantir Files Confidential Go-Public Plans

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Data analytics giant Palantir said it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for a potential initial public offering, not long after filing plans to raise about $960 million in a private offering. Palantir Technologies Inc. announced the move late Monday following earlier reports that it was weighing go-public options. The Palo Alto, California-headquartered data software company was co-founded in 2004 by billionaire investor Peter Thiel and is famously tight-lipped about its operations. Monday's announcement was similarly short on details. Palantir said it expects a public listing "after the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] completes its review process, subject to market and...

