Goodwin Guides PE Firm Charlesbank To $700M Credit Fund

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT) -- Private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners, advised by Goodwin Procter, said Tuesday that it wrapped up its second credit opportunities fund after bringing in more than $700 million from limited partners, with plans to target North America-based companies in the middle market. The fund, called Charlesbank Credit Opportunities Fund II, blasted past its original $500 million target before closing with capital commitments in excess of its $700 million hard cap, according to a statement. The fund will focus on making credit investments in middle-market companies, mainly in North America, that have enterprise values between $150 million and $1.5 billion. Individual investments...

