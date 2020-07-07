Novavax Wins $1.6B From Feds To Make COVID-19 Vaccine

Alyssa Aquino By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Government Contracts newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is pouring $1.6 billion into drugmaker Novavax Inc .'s efforts to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, the largest award yet under the Trump administration's campaign to fast-track treatments to fight the novel coronavirus, according to the company's Tuesday announcement.The award was made under the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, a government initiative set on making 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine available by January. In accepting the money, Novavax agreed to deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine candidate as early as late 2020, the company said."We are honored to partner with Operation Warp Speed to move our vaccine candidate forward with extraordinary urgency," said Novavax CEO Stanley C. Erck. "We are grateful to the U.S. government for its confidence in our technology platform, and we are working tirelessly to develop a vaccine for this global health crisis."The company said that its vaccine candidate, NVX-CoVd2373, is currently in late-stage clinical development. The federal funding will support the company's upcoming efforts to stage a Phase 3 clinical trial with up to 30,000 subjects, it said.Representatives for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Novavax didn't immediately respond to questions.HHS secretary Alex Azar said in a statement that "adding Novavax's candidate to Operation Warp Speed's diverse portfolio of vaccines increases the odds that we will have a safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year."The U.S. government has already awarded a total of $2 billion for five other vaccine candidates, including those being developed by AstraZeneca PLC , ModernTX Inc., Janssen Research & Development LLC, Merck & Co Inc . and Protein Sciences Corp ., which is a Sanofi subsidiary.The AstraZeneca candidate is also in late-stage testing, according to the company's press release.Novavax said that its candidate drug had previously secured a $388 million investment from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a vaccine development center founded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation --Editing by Alyssa Miller.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.