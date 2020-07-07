Deutsche Bank Fined $150M For Epstein, Partner Bank Lapses

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT) -- New York state's financial regulator said Tuesday it fined Deutsche Bank $150 million for failing to appropriately manage its dealings with alleged bad actors including millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in federal custody. Deutsche Bank, whose German headquarters is pictured, is to pay $150 million over its dealings with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and others, a New York regulator said. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) According to the terms of a consent order with the New York state Department of Financial Services, Deutsche Bank AG, its New York branch and Deutsche Bank Trust Company America agreed to pay the sum in...

