CoreLogic Digs In Against $7B Takeover Bid

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Real estate analytics business CoreLogic on Tuesday forcefully rejected an unsolicited bid to take the company private in a deal valuing it at $7 billion and said it's adopted a shareholder rights plan to prevent a takeover. Irvine, California-based CoreLogic Inc.'s board of directors said in a statement and letter to shareholders that the late June takeover offer from Weil-led Cannae Holdings Inc. and Cadwalader-guided Senator Investment Group LP "significantly undervalues the company, raises serious regulatory concerns, and is not in the best interests of its shareholders." "We are unanimous in our belief that CoreLogic will be able to deliver significantly...

