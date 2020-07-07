Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cardem Says Miners Just 'Fishing' For $934M In Pension Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Bermuda-based Cardem Insurance Co. Ltd. challenged a Washington, D.C., federal judge's recommendation to keep alive claims that it owes nearly $1 billion to a pension fund, arguing Monday that the fund's trustees can't prove that the U.S. has jurisdiction over the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey found last month that it was too soon to dismiss the suit and gave the United Mine Workers of America 1974 Pension Plan's trustees a chance to show that Cardem can be sued in the U.S.

Judge Harvey granted the trustees' motion for jurisdictional discovery, holding that they may be able to demonstrate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!