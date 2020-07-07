Cardem Says Miners Just 'Fishing' For $934M In Pension Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Bermuda-based Cardem Insurance Co. Ltd. challenged a Washington, D.C., federal judge's recommendation to keep alive claims that it owes nearly $1 billion to a pension fund, arguing Monday that the fund's trustees can't prove that the U.S. has jurisdiction over the case. U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey found last month that it was too soon to dismiss the suit and gave the United Mine Workers of America 1974 Pension Plan's trustees a chance to show that Cardem can be sued in the U.S. Judge Harvey granted the trustees' motion for jurisdictional discovery, holding that they may be able to demonstrate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS