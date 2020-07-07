Biz Groups Demand Fix To Costly USMCA 'Drafting Error'

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Manufacturers and more than a hundred other business groups called on Congress to correct a "drafting error" in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement legislation, saying the supposed oversight stops importers from claiming millions in refunded processing fees. In a letter to the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, the business groups flagged down language in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act that they claim prohibits importers from claiming refunds for merchandise processing fees they've already paid. "We are writing to urge a legislative fix to language in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act that — if...

