NextEra Says DC Circ. Ruling Irrelevant In $328M Award Fight

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Dutch subsidiaries of U.S.-based NextEra Energy Inc. are arguing that a recent D.C. Circuit decision on sovereign immunity "affords absolutely no support" to Spain's bid to pause their efforts to enforce a €291 million ($328 million) arbitral award, saying Madrid "all but ignores" the panel's actual findings. The NextEra units told a D.C. federal court on Monday that the decision in the D.C. Circuit case related to whether Nigeria could argue as an initial matter that it has sovereign immunity in the suit since the award at issue had been set aside in Nigeria. A lower court had ruled that Nigeria could...

