Fiduciary Rule Begins To Take Effect As Opposition Gears Up

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The first component of the Trump administration's new fiduciary rule went into effect Tuesday, exempting more financial professionals from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's requirement to place customers' financial interests first when dispensing retirement advice. The administration announced the new rule June 29, saying it would accept public comments on just one of the policy's two parts. On Tuesday, the administration published the rule in the Federal Register, placing one component into effect while kicking off the comment period for the other. The rule's second component, which people can comment on until Aug. 6, allows retirement investment advisers to recommend...

