FLRA Lets Feds Exit Unions More Easily, Citing Janus

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Labor Relations Authority will let federal employees resign their union membership at any time a year after joining, a shift from a position it held for decades that said they could do so only during limited windows around their anniversary. The agency will publish a new regulation that codifies general guidance it published in February in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's blockbuster 2018 ruling in Janus v. State, County, and Municipal Employees, which held that public sector employees cannot be required to pay fees to a union that bargains collectively on their behalf. It published the guidance following...

