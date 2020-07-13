Clyde & Co. Adds Cybersecurity Partner From Pinsent Masons

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 5:15 PM BST) -- Law firm Clyde & Co. has brought on a new expert in cybersecurity and cybercrime from Pinsent Masons as part of its plan to boost its specialization in the field of virtual warfare as corporations face an increasing threat from online criminals. Clyde & Co. LLP said Tuesday it has brought on Ian Birdsey as a partner in its London office. Birdsey joins from Pinsent Masons LLP, where he served as the global head of cyber and led the cyber practice for eight years. "Cyber is one of the most dynamic areas of the law thanks to regulatory, technological and social...

