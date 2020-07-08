McDermott Adds 5-Atty Team To Restructuring Group In Dallas

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery has added a five-attorney team, four of whom are from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, to its restructuring and insolvency practice group in Dallas. The law firm announced on July 1 that Charles "Chuck" Gibbs has joined as a partner, Mark Patterson and Eric Seitz joined as counsel, and Jane Gerber joined as an associate, all from Katten. Shelby Perry, who was with Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, also joined as an associate. Gibbs, Patterson and Seitz have moved together before, joining Katten from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in April 2019. On Wednesday, Gibbs said...

