Hot Sauce Maker Beats 2nd THC-Infused Imitator In TM Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The maker of Tapatio hot sauce has won a trademark infringement suit against THC-blended knockoff "Trapsauce" after the defendant failed to respond to the suit, netting Tapatio another win after successfully suing another imitator earlier this year. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald said in Monday's judgment that defendant Mario Mendizabal must permanently stop using the infringing marks after failing to retain counsel or defend the suit brought by Tapatio Foods LLC. Tapatio had accused Mendizabal and TCG Industries LLC — doing business as Payaso Grow — of selling a THC-infused hot sauce called "Trapsauce" that featured on its bottle a...

