K&L Gates Nabs Health Care Partner From Morgan Lewis

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has hired a former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner who focuses on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement matters to join its health care practice in Washington, D.C., the firm said Tuesday. Andrew Ruskin, who spent nearly 14 years at Morgan Lewis as the firm's Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement and compliance counsel, said he made the move to continue to expand his regulatory practice. "As a regulatory lawyer, I was drawn to the very strong regulatory practices at K&L, especially in the health care area," Ruskin said in an email to Law360. "K&L appreciates the need to understand their...

