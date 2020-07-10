Cerberus Accused Of Meddling In $54M Shipping Loan Suit

Law360, London (July 10, 2020, 5:18 PM BST) -- A Singapore-based holding company has blamed Cerberus Capital Management for interfering in its "long-standing relationship" with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG in a $54 million High Court dispute over the loan agreement for a ship. Foix Holding Pte. Ltd. and its British Virgin Islands-based guarantor, Arabella Group Ltd., claimed in July 3 defense documents that the private equity firm stopped them from resolving their spiraling loan dispute with one of Germany's largest maritime lenders. Hamburg Commercial Bank launched legal proceedings against the companies in March, seeking $54 million and claiming they had failed to adhere to a 2011 commercial loan agreement. The...

