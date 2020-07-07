Botox Maker Wins First Phase Of Rival Import Investigation

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Allergan, the maker of the wrinkle-erasing neurotoxin Botox, scored a preliminary victory in its suit against makers of a low-cost version of the injectable on Monday when the International Trade Commission found that its competitors misappropriated trade secrets. A preliminary determination issued by ITC Administrative Law Judge David P. Shaw found that Korean company Daewoong Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and its U.S. licensee Evolus had used strains of the botulinum neurotoxin bacteria belonging to Allergan's Korean partner Medytox to develop their Botox competitor Jeuveau. "It is only now — after Medytox demanded and got its day in court — that the truth...

