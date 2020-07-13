Netflix Sues London Film Studio Over Asbestos Delays

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 5:48 PM BST) -- Netflix has accused the owners of a commercial film studio in London of fraud after the streaming giant allegedly had to relocate production of an upcoming historical drama over fears that falling ceiling tiles would expose its crew to asbestos. Netflix Studios UK Ltd. and Netflix Inc. filed a lawsuit against Neasden Studios Ltd. in the High Court for damages, claiming it was forced to move production over concerns that the studio was unsafe. In court documents filed in May, Netflix claims it terminated its £2 million ($2.5 million) annual lease with Neasden in October 2019 after a leaking roof caused...

