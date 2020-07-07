Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOL Visa Rule Harms Trafficking Victims, Nonprofit Says

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana nonprofit asked a D.C. federal court Tuesday to nix rules the U.S. Department of Labor introduced last year that made it harder for some trafficking victims to complete their visa applications, saying the new policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

The New Orleans Workers' Center for Racial Justice sued the Labor Department over a policy implemented last July that changed how the department's Wage and Hour Division processes requests for a type of certification that's necessary to apply for so-called T and U visas, which give immigration protections to victims of human trafficking and other crimes.

The Labor Department...

