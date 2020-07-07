Pharma Co. Files Ch. 11 Plan Proposing Icahn Acquisition

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- VIVUS Inc. and its subsidiaries voluntarily filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 reorganization plan in Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday under which the California-based biopharmaceutical company would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Carl Icahn's investment firm Icahn Enterprise Holdings LP. Under the proposed plan, which is subject to bankruptcy court approval, VIVUS stockholders would receive their pro rata share of $5 million and a non-transferable contractual right to earn a further $2 per share if the company meets certain financial milestones in 2021 and 2022, according to a VIVUS statement Tuesday. Icahn Enterprise Holdings, which is doing business as IEH Biopharma LLC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS