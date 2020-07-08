Paul Weiss Steers As Mortgage Lender Rocket Files IPO Plans

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The parent company of digital mortgage business Rocket Mortgage and other Rocket brands said it's prepping an initial public offering guided by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP that's preliminarily estimated to raise $100 million. Detroit-based Rocket Cos. Inc. announced late Tuesday that it's considering an IPO, subject to market conditions. Rocket Cos. is a holding company for Rocket brands such as Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Loans, as well as digital marketing business Core Digital Media and Canadian mortgage companies Lendesk and Edison Financial. The company hasn't yet announced how many shares it will offer or at what...

