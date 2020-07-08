Wirecard Sell-Off Looms As 100+ Potential Buyers Line Up

Law360, London (July 8, 2020, 11:01 AM BST) -- The insolvency administrator for Wirecard has said it will soon begin the due diligence process for selling assets of the scandal-hit payments company as more than 100 prospective buyers have registered their interest. Wirecard assets are being sold to help the German payments company's creditors, employees and customers, the insolvency manager has said. (AP) Munich lawyer Michael Jaffé, Wirecard AG's court-appointed insolvency manager, said late Tuesday that the asset sales are intended to find short-term solutions to help the stricken German company's creditors, employees and customers. "During discussions with customers, the majority have taken a constructive stance and expressed great interest in...

